The Texas Rangers (31-18) will look to Marcus Semien, riding a 14-game hitting streak, against the Baltimore Orioles (33-17) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Orioles will give the nod to Grayson Rodriguez (2-1, 6.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Jon Gray (4-1, 3.02 ERA).

Rangers vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - BAL (2-1, 6.21 ERA) vs Gray - TEX (4-1, 3.02 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.02 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.02, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .221 against him.

Gray heads into this matchup with four quality starts under his belt this year.

Gray is looking for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per start.

Jon Gray vs. Orioles

The opposing Orioles offense has the 10th-ranked slugging percentage (.424) and ranks 11th in home runs hit (62) in all of MLB. They have a collective .252 batting average, and are 14th in the league with 426 total hits and seventh in MLB action scoring 257 runs.

In 6 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Orioles this season, Gray has a 2.84 ERA and a 0.947 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .182.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Grayson Rodriguez

Rodriguez (2-1) will take the mound for the Orioles, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

The 23-year-old has pitched to a 6.21 ERA this season with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.9 walks per nine across nine games.

None of Rodriguez's nine starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Rodriguez has made six starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 4.7 frames when he pitches.

Grayson Rodriguez vs. Rangers

The Rangers have scored 310 runs this season, which ranks first in MLB. They have 457 hits, fourth in baseball, with 66 home runs (ninth in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Rangers to go 4-for-19 with a double and two RBI in five innings this season.

