Rangers vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 26
Friday's game features the Baltimore Orioles (33-17) and the Texas Rangers (31-18) facing off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Orioles according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on May 26.
The Orioles will give the nod to Grayson Rodriguez (2-1, 6.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Jon Gray (4-1, 3.02 ERA).
Rangers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Rangers vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Orioles 6, Rangers 5.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 contests, the Rangers were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.
- The Rangers have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have come up short of covering the spread each time.
- The Rangers have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (55.6%) in those contests.
- This year, Texas has won five of 11 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- Texas scores the most runs in baseball (310 total, 6.3 per game).
- Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.77 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 20
|Rockies
|W 11-5
|Jon Gray vs Kyle Freeland
|May 21
|Rockies
|W 13-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Connor Seabold
|May 22
|@ Pirates
|L 6-4
|Dane Dunning vs Luis Ortiz
|May 23
|@ Pirates
|W 6-1
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Rich Hill
|May 24
|@ Pirates
|W 3-2
|Martín Pérez vs Johan Oviedo
|May 26
|@ Orioles
|-
|Jon Gray vs Grayson Rodriguez
|May 27
|@ Orioles
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Dean Kremer
|May 28
|@ Orioles
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Kyle Bradish
|May 29
|@ Tigers
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Matthew Boyd
|May 30
|@ Tigers
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Alex Faedo
|May 31
|@ Tigers
|-
|Jon Gray vs Joey Wentz
