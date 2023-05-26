Nate Lowe -- batting .395 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill, on May 26 at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Pirates.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .290 with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 24 walks.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 62nd in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.

Lowe will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .550 in his last games.

In 41 of 49 games this year (83.7%) Lowe has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (24.5%).

In five games this year, he has hit a home run (10.2%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).

Lowe has had an RBI in 22 games this season (44.9%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 55.1% of his games this year (27 of 49), with two or more runs eight times (16.3%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .254 AVG .263 .359 OBP .313 .463 SLG .382 8 XBH 7 3 HR 1 12 RBI 12 16/10 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 25 18 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (92.0%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%) 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (56.0%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (40.0%)

