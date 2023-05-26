Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Nate Lowe -- batting .395 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill, on May 26 at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Pirates.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .290 with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 24 walks.
- He ranks 30th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 62nd in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.
- Lowe will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .550 in his last games.
- In 41 of 49 games this year (83.7%) Lowe has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (24.5%).
- In five games this year, he has hit a home run (10.2%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Lowe has had an RBI in 22 games this season (44.9%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 55.1% of his games this year (27 of 49), with two or more runs eight times (16.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.254
|AVG
|.263
|.359
|OBP
|.313
|.463
|SLG
|.382
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|12
|16/10
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|18 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|23 (92.0%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (28.0%)
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (56.0%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (40.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 61 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Rodriguez (2-1) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 10th start of the season. He has a 6.21 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 6.21, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .297 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.