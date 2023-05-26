Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (.368 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Pirates.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Orioles Player Props
|Rangers vs Orioles Odds
|Rangers vs Orioles Prediction
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung has eight doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .273.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 56th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 107th and he is 35th in slugging.
- Jung will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with three homers over the course of his last games.
- Jung has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 19.6% of his games in 2023 (nine of 46), and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Jung has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (34.8%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (21.7%).
- In 50.0% of his games this season (23 of 46), he has scored, and in nine of those games (19.6%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.302
|AVG
|.194
|.353
|OBP
|.234
|.587
|SLG
|.361
|8
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|11
|23/5
|K/BB
|24/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|25
|16 (76.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (72.0%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (28.0%)
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (48.0%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (61 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez makes the start for the Orioles, his 10th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.21 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 6.21, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .297 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.