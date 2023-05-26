Friday's game features the Atlanta Braves (31-19) and the Philadelphia Phillies (23-27) squaring off at Truist Park (on May 26) at 7:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Braves.

The probable starters are Jared Shuster (1-2) for the Braves and Taijuan Walker (3-2) for the Phillies.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

  • Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

  • The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Braves covered in its most recent game with a spread.
  • This season, the Braves have won 26 out of the 41 games, or 63.4%, in which they've been favored.
  • Atlanta has a record of 17-8 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -150 on the moneyline.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Braves.
  • Atlanta has scored 259 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 21 Mariners W 3-2 Jared Shuster vs George Kirby
May 22 Dodgers L 8-6 Charlie Morton vs Gavin Stone
May 23 Dodgers L 8-1 Spencer Strider vs Bobby Miller
May 24 Dodgers W 4-3 Bryce Elder vs Tony Gonsolin
May 25 Phillies W 8-5 Dylan Dodd vs Aaron Nola
May 26 Phillies - Jared Shuster vs Taijuan Walker
May 27 Phillies - Charlie Morton vs Zack Wheeler
May 28 Phillies - Spencer Strider vs Taijuan Walker
May 29 @ Athletics - Bryce Elder vs Ken Waldichuk
May 30 @ Athletics - TBA vs JP Sears
May 31 @ Athletics - Jared Shuster vs James Kaprielian

