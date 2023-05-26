The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia and his .784 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 46 hits, which is best among Texas hitters this season, while batting .254 with 22 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 91st in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 28 of 48 games this season (58.3%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (25.0%).

Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (22.9%), and in 6.8% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (50.0%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (25.0%).

He has scored in 54.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 22.9%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .294 AVG .209 .342 OBP .300 .603 SLG .373 9 XBH 5 6 HR 3 22 RBI 14 13/5 K/BB 22/10 1 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 24 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%) 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings