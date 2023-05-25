Player prop betting options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Alec Bohm and others are available in the Atlanta Braves-Philadelphia Phillies matchup at Truist Park on Thursday, starting at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 14 doubles, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 27 RBI (63 total hits). He has stolen 20 bases.

He has a .330/.419/.576 slash line on the season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers May. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Mariners May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 20 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 35 walks and 36 RBI (43 total hits).

He has a .234/.362/.527 slash line on the season.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Dodgers May. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Dodgers May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners May. 21 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 vs. Mariners May. 20 2-for-4 1 1 2 6

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Bohm Stats

Bohm has 48 hits with eight doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .264/.320/.390 on the season.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 24 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 23 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs May. 20 1-for-5 2 0 0 1 0

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Castellanos Stats

Nicholas Castellanos has recorded 55 hits with 16 doubles, five home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .289/.340/.453 on the year.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 23 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs May. 21 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Cubs May. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

