How to Watch the Braves vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves hit the field on Thursday at Truist Park against Aaron Nola, who is starting for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Phillies Player Props
|Braves vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Phillies Odds
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves are third-best in MLB action with 80 total home runs.
- Atlanta ranks second in baseball with a .457 slugging percentage.
- The Braves are 11th in the majors with a .254 batting average.
- Atlanta is the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.1 runs per game (251 total).
- The Braves rank seventh in MLB with an on-base percentage of .331.
- The Braves' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 17th in the majors.
- Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in the majors with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
- The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.274).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dylan Dodd will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The lefty is making his MLB debut at 24 years old.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/20/2023
|Mariners
|L 7-3
|Home
|Jesse Chávez
|Logan Gilbert
|5/21/2023
|Mariners
|W 3-2
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|George Kirby
|5/22/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-6
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Gavin Stone
|5/23/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-1
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Bobby Miller
|5/24/2023
|Dodgers
|W 4-3
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/25/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Dylan Dodd
|Aaron Nola
|5/26/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Taijuan Walker
|5/27/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Zack Wheeler
|5/28/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Taijuan Walker
|5/29/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/30/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|JP Sears
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.