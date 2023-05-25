Braves vs. Phillies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies will play Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Thursday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.
The Phillies are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Braves (-105). Philadelphia is the favorite on the run line (-1.5). The matchup's total is set at 9 runs.
Braves vs. Phillies Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Phillies
|-115
|-105
|9
|-110
|-110
|-1.5
|+140
|-165
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- In their last 10 contests, the Braves were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.
- When it comes to the total, the Braves and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Braves' past 10 contests.
Discover More About This Game
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have been victorious in three of the five contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Atlanta has entered four games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 3-1 in those contests.
- The Braves have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Games involving Atlanta have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 29 of 49 chances this season.
- The Braves have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|13-12
|17-7
|9-7
|21-12
|20-15
|10-4
