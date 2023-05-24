Tucupita Marcano and the Pittsburgh Pirates square off against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers at PNC Park on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank eighth in baseball with 65 total home runs.

Texas ranks third in MLB with a .453 slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .270 batting average leads the majors.

Texas has the top offense in MLB action, scoring 6.4 runs per game (307 total runs).

The Rangers' .340 on-base percentage ranks second-best in MLB.

The Rangers strike out nine times per game to rank 22nd in MLB.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.197).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers are sending Martin Perez (5-1) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Perez is trying to collect his fourth quality start of the season.

Perez is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance on the mound.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/19/2023 Rockies W 7-2 Home Martín Pérez Karl Kauffmann 5/20/2023 Rockies W 11-5 Home Jon Gray Kyle Freeland 5/21/2023 Rockies W 13-3 Home Andrew Heaney Connor Seabold 5/22/2023 Pirates L 6-4 Away Dane Dunning Luis Ortiz 5/23/2023 Pirates W 6-1 Away Nathan Eovaldi Rich Hill 5/24/2023 Pirates - Away Martín Pérez Johan Oviedo 5/26/2023 Orioles - Away Jon Gray Grayson Rodriguez 5/27/2023 Orioles - Away Andrew Heaney Dean Kremer 5/28/2023 Orioles - Away Dane Dunning Kyle Bradish 5/29/2023 Tigers - Away Nathan Eovaldi Matthew Boyd 5/30/2023 Tigers - Away Martín Pérez Alex Faedo

