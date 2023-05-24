Leody Taveras -- hitting .314 with two doubles, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on May 24 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Read More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks while batting .303.

Taveras enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .333.

Taveras has gotten a hit in 23 of 35 games this season (65.7%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (25.7%).

He has homered in one of 35 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

In 28.6% of his games this year, Taveras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 16 of 35 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 15 .259 AVG .315 .333 OBP .373 .407 SLG .444 2 XBH 6 1 HR 0 1 RBI 9 11/2 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 21 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (47.6%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings