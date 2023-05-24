After batting .432 with six doubles, three home runs, four walks and 13 RBI in his past 10 games, Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Johan Oviedo) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is hitting .355 with seven doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

In 76.5% of his games this year (13 of 17), Seager has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (35.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his plate appearances.

Seager has driven in a run in nine games this season (52.9%), including four games with more than one RBI (23.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once nine times this year (52.9%), including four games with multiple runs (23.5%).

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 3 .345 AVG .400 .429 OBP .571 .483 SLG .700 2 XBH 3 1 HR 0 3 RBI 1 5/5 K/BB 2/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 5 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings