Nathan Eovaldi gets the start for the Texas Rangers on Tuesday at PNC Park against Tucupita Marcano and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +135. An 8-run over/under has been set in the contest.

Rangers vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -160 +135 8 -110 -110 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games. Texas games have finished above the total three consecutive times, and the average total in this streak was 8.8 runs.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 64% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (16-9).

Texas has gone 13-3 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (81.2% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Rangers a 61.5% chance to win.

Texas has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 46 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 29 of those games (29-15-2).

The Rangers have had a run line set for only two matchups this season, and covered in both.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-8 13-10 13-4 16-14 20-13 9-5

