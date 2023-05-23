Tuesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (29-18) and Pittsburgh Pirates (25-22) squaring off at PNC Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:35 PM ET on May 23.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (5-2) to the mound, while Rich Hill (4-3) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Rangers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Rangers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 25 times this season and won 16, or 64%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 13-3 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas leads MLB with 301 runs scored this season.

The Rangers have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).

Rangers Schedule