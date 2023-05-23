Josh Jung -- hitting .325 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on May 23 at 6:35 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Josh Jung At The Plate

  • Jung has seven doubles, 10 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .263.
  • Among qualified batters, he ranks 70th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 121st and he is 49th in slugging.
  • Jung enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .389 with two homers.
  • Jung has picked up a hit in 32 of 44 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 18.2% of his games this season, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Jung has had at least one RBI in 31.8% of his games this season (14 of 44), with two or more RBI nine times (20.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (18.2%).

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 17
.302 AVG .194
.353 OBP .234
.587 SLG .361
8 XBH 6
5 HR 3
14 RBI 11
23/5 K/BB 24/3
0 SB 1
Home Away
21 GP 23
16 (76.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (69.6%)
8 (38.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%)
11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (47.8%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (30.4%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (43 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Pirates are sending Hill (4-3) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.99 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the lefty threw six scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering one hit.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old's 3.99 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.352 WHIP ranks 50th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 39th.
