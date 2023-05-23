In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Miami Heat will play the Boston Celtics.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 46% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Celtics allow to opponents.

Miami is 25-11 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.

The 109.5 points per game the Heat put up are only 1.9 fewer points than the Celtics give up (111.4).

Miami has a 26-8 record when scoring more than 111.4 points.

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Heat have allowed to their opponents.

Boston has compiled a 33-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 48.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank 20th.

The Celtics' 117.9 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

Boston has put together a 49-12 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat are scoring 111.4 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 107.5 points per contest.

Defensively Miami has been worse at home this season, giving up 110.2 points per game, compared to 109.3 when playing on the road.

In home games, the Heat are making the same number of treys per game as they are in away games (12). Meanwhile, they sport a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in road games (32.9%).

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

At home the Celtics are better offensively, putting up 120.5 points per game, compared to 115.4 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 110.5 points per game at home, and 112.4 on the road.

Boston is allowing fewer points at home (110.5 per game) than on the road (112.4).

This year the Celtics are averaging more assists at home (26.8 per game) than away (26.5).

Heat Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kevin Love Questionable Leg Victor Oladipo Out For Season Knee Tyler Herro Out Hand

Celtics Injuries