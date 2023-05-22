Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Giants on May 22, 2023
Player props are listed for Byron Buxton and Thairo Estrada, among others, when the Minnesota Twins host the San Francisco Giants at Target Field on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
Twins vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Bailey Ober Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Ober Stats
- The Twins will send Bailey Ober (3-0) to the mound for his sixth start this season.
- He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
- Ober has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
Ober Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Dodgers
|May. 16
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Padres
|May. 11
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|6
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 5
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 29
|5.2
|4
|1
|1
|6
|2
|vs. Nationals
|Apr. 23
|5.2
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 25 walks and 21 RBI (36 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He's slashing .235/.344/.484 on the season.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|May. 20
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 17
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|at Dodgers
|May. 15
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has 34 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 22 walks and 24 RBI.
- He's slashing .206/.298/.388 so far this season.
- Correa brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, six walks and an RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Angels
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Angels
|May. 20
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Angels
|May. 19
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Dodgers
|May. 16
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Thairo Estrada Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Estrada Stats
- Estrada has 55 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs, nine walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He's slashing .309/.356/.478 so far this year.
- Estrada hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .214 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBI.
Estrada Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Marlins
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Wade Stats
- LaMonte Wade Jr has 32 hits with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 32 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .258/.425/.476 on the season.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|May. 21
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 20
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 17
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 16
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
