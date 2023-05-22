The Texas Rangers (29-17) aim to continue their three-game win streak when they square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates (24-22) on Monday at 6:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Dane Dunning (4-0) to the mound, while Luis Ortiz (0-2) will get the nod for the Pirates.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Rangers vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (4-0, 1.69 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (0-2, 5.63 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

The Rangers will hand the ball to Dunning (4-0) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 1.69, a 3.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .884 in 11 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Dunning will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Ortiz

Ortiz (0-2) makes the start for the Pirates, his third of the season.

His last time out was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty threw three innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

He has a 5.63 ERA and 4.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .359 against him over his two appearances this season.

Ortiz is trying to secure his second start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.