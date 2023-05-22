Luis Ortiz will be on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates when they take on Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +115 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -140 +115 9 -115 -105 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 5-1 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 16 of the 24 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, Texas has a record of 14-5 (73.7%).

The Rangers have a 58.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Texas has played in 45 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-15-2).

The Rangers have had a run line set for just two contests this season, and covered in both.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-8 13-9 13-4 16-13 20-12 9-5

