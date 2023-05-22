The Toronto Blue Jays versus the Tampa Bay Rays is one of many strong options on today's MLB slate.

Here you will find information on live coverage of all of today's MLB action.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Cleveland Guardians (20-26) host the Chicago White Sox (19-29)

The White Sox will look to pick up a road win at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.280 AVG, 6 HR, 25 RBI)

José Ramírez (.280 AVG, 6 HR, 25 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.269 AVG, 13 HR, 29 RBI)

CLE Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -124 +105 9

The Pittsburgh Pirates (24-22) play host to the Texas Rangers (29-17)

The Rangers will take to the field at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.282 AVG, 6 HR, 27 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.282 AVG, 6 HR, 27 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.305 AVG, 7 HR, 38 RBI)

TEX Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -133 +113 9

The Tampa Bay Rays (34-14) take on the Toronto Blue Jays (25-22)

The Blue Jays hope to get a road victory at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.329 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI)

Yandy Díaz (.329 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI) TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.320 AVG, 9 HR, 30 RBI)

TB Moneyline TOR Moneyline Total -110 -109 8.5

The Philadelphia Phillies (22-24) face the Arizona Diamondbacks (27-20)

The Diamondbacks hope to get a road victory at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.303 AVG, 5 HR, 26 RBI)

Nicholas Castellanos (.303 AVG, 5 HR, 26 RBI) ARI Key Player: Christian Walker (.261 AVG, 11 HR, 34 RBI)

PHI Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -225 +186 9

The Cincinnati Reds (19-27) play host to the St. Louis Cardinals (21-27)

The Cardinals hope to get a road victory at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.284 AVG, 3 HR, 18 RBI)

Jonathan India (.284 AVG, 3 HR, 18 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.293 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI)

STL Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -193 +163 10

The Atlanta Braves (29-17) take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (29-19)

The Dodgers hope to get a road victory at Truist Park against the Braves on Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.344 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.344 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI) LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.326 AVG, 8 HR, 28 RBI)

ATL Moneyline LAD Moneyline Total -154 +131 9.5

The Kansas City Royals (14-34) take on the Detroit Tigers (20-24)

The Tigers will take to the field at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.257 AVG, 8 HR, 21 RBI)

Vinnie Pasquantino (.257 AVG, 8 HR, 21 RBI) DET Key Player: Riley Greene (.282 AVG, 4 HR, 16 RBI)

KC Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -114 -105 8.5

The Minnesota Twins (25-22) play host to the San Francisco Giants (22-24)

The Giants will look to pick up a road win at Target Field versus the Twins on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.235 AVG, 9 HR, 21 RBI)

Byron Buxton (.235 AVG, 9 HR, 21 RBI) SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.309 AVG, 6 HR, 17 RBI)

MIN Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -152 +131 8.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (25-21) host the Houston Astros (27-19)

The Astros will look to pick up a road win at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.258 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.258 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI) HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.293 AVG, 10 HR, 41 RBI)

HOU Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -115 -105 7.5

The Colorado Rockies (19-28) host the Miami Marlins (24-23)

The Marlins will look to pick up a road win at Coors Field against the Rockies on Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.276 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)

Charlie Blackmon (.276 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.382 AVG, 1 HR, 15 RBI)

MIA Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -119 -101 11.5

The Los Angeles Angels (25-23) play the Boston Red Sox (26-21)

The Red Sox will look to pick up a road win at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.287 AVG, 11 HR, 32 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.287 AVG, 11 HR, 32 RBI) BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.253 AVG, 13 HR, 44 RBI)

LAA Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -114 -105 9.5

The Seattle Mariners (22-24) host the Oakland Athletics (10-38)

The Athletics hope to get a road victory at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Jarred Kelenic (.286 AVG, 9 HR, 22 RBI)

Jarred Kelenic (.286 AVG, 9 HR, 22 RBI) OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.284 AVG, 11 HR, 31 RBI)

SEA Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -322 +258 8

