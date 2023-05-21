Braves vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 21
Sunday's contest at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (28-17) squaring off against the Seattle Mariners (22-23) at 1:35 PM (on May 21). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Braves, who is a small favorite based on our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Jared Shuster (0-2) to the mound, while George Kirby (5-2) will take the ball for the Mariners.
Braves vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Braves vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 4-3.
- Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Braves have been favored 37 times and won 24, or 64.9%, of those games.
- Atlanta is 24-13 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 237.
- The Braves have a 3.55 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 15
|@ Rangers
|W 12-0
|Charlie Morton vs Cody Bradford
|May 16
|@ Rangers
|L 7-4
|Jared Shuster vs Dane Dunning
|May 17
|@ Rangers
|W 6-5
|Spencer Strider vs Nathan Eovaldi
|May 19
|Mariners
|W 6-2
|Bryce Elder vs Bryce Miller
|May 20
|Mariners
|L 7-3
|Jesse Chávez vs Logan Gilbert
|May 21
|Mariners
|-
|Jared Shuster vs George Kirby
|May 22
|Dodgers
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Dustin May
|May 23
|Dodgers
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Julio Urías
|May 24
|Dodgers
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 25
|Phillies
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Aaron Nola
|May 26
|Phillies
|-
|Jared Shuster vs TBA
