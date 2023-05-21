Beatriz Haddad Maia 2023 French Open Odds
The French Open is nearing its end in Paris, France, as Beatriz Haddad Maia plays in a quarterfinal versus Ons Jabeur. Haddad Maia currently is +2800 to win it all at Stade Roland Garros.
Haddad Maia at the 2023 French Open
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Haddad Maia's Next Match
Haddad Maia has reached the quarterfinals, where she will meet Jabeur on Wednesday, June 7 at 6:00 AM ET (after getting past Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-7, 6-3, 7-5).
Haddad Maia currently has odds of +220 to win her next match against Jabeur. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Beatriz Haddad Maia Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +2500
- US Open odds to win: +2500
- French Open odds to win: +2800
Haddad Maia Stats
- In the Round of 16 on Monday, Haddad Maia defeated No. 132-ranked Sorribes Tormo, 6-7, 6-3, 7-5.
- In 22 tournaments over the past 12 months, Haddad Maia has gone 37-20 and has won two titles.
- Haddad Maia is 5-3 on clay over the past 12 months, with zero tournament wins.
- Haddad Maia has played 21.9 games per match in her 57 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.
- On clay, Haddad Maia has played eight matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 19.3 games per match while winning 53.2% of games.
- When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Haddad Maia has won 73.4% of her games on serve, and 31.2% on return.
- When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past 12 months, Haddad Maia has won 70.1% of her games on serve, and 36.4% on return.
