The Texas Rangers (27-17) will look to Adolis Garcia, riding a three-game homer streak, versus the Colorado Rockies (19-26) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday, at Globe Life Field.

The probable pitchers are Jon Gray (3-1) for the Rangers and Kyle Freeland (4-4) for the Rockies.

Rangers vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023

4:05 PM ET

Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field

Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (3-1, 3.15 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-4, 3.16 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

The Rangers will hand the ball to Gray (3-1) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw eight scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while allowing three hits.

The 31-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with a 3.15 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .217.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

The Rockies are sending Freeland (4-4) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.16 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the lefty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.16, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opposing batters have a .238 batting average against him.

Freeland is looking for his third quality start in a row.

Freeland will look to go five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

The 30-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.16), 24th in WHIP (1.110), and 62nd in K/9 (6.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

