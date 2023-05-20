The Texas Rangers host the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Marcus Semien, Charlie Blackmon and others in this contest.

Rangers vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jon Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Gray Stats

The Rangers will send Jon Gray (3-1) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Gray has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 31-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.15), 26th in WHIP (1.117), and 68th in K/9 (6.3).

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics May. 13 8.0 3 0 0 5 2 at Mariners May. 8 7.0 4 1 1 8 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 2 5.1 8 4 4 2 1 at Reds Apr. 26 6.0 4 3 3 2 2 vs. Athletics Apr. 21 5.1 5 4 3 2 5

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Semien Stats

Semien has nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 23 walks and 35 RBI (52 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.

He has a .291/.371/.469 slash line on the season.

Semien has picked up at least one hit in nine straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .286 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies May. 19 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves May. 17 1-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves May. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves May. 15 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Athletics May. 14 1-for-4 3 0 1 1 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 42 hits with six doubles, 14 home runs, 16 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .259/.324/.556 slash line so far this season.

Garcia has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a double, five home runs, a walk and 11 RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies May. 19 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Braves May. 17 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Braves May. 16 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Braves May. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 14 3-for-5 2 1 5 7 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has 40 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 18 walks and 17 RBI.

He has a .272/.368/.415 slash line on the year.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Reds May. 17 0-for-3 2 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Reds May. 15 1-for-5 0 0 2 3 vs. Phillies May. 14 2-for-4 2 0 0 3

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has 43 hits with eight doubles, three home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 22 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .336/.387/.469 so far this year.

Diaz has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, four walks and six RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers May. 19 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds May. 17 2-for-5 0 0 3 2 0 vs. Reds May. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies May. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

