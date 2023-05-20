How to Watch the Braves vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 20
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Logan Gilbert starts for the Seattle Mariners against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Braves vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in MLB play with 75 total home runs.
- Atlanta's .466 slugging percentage ranks second-best in baseball.
- The Braves' .258 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.
- Atlanta has the No. 5 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.3 runs per game (234 total runs).
- The Braves rank fourth in baseball with a .337 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 15th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in the majors.
- Atlanta has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.54).
- The Braves average MLB's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.264).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jesse Chavez will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 39-year-old righty has appeared in relief 21 times this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-5
|Away
|Collin McHugh
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/15/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-0
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Cody Bradford
|5/16/2023
|Rangers
|L 7-4
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Dane Dunning
|5/17/2023
|Rangers
|W 6-5
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/19/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Bryce Miller
|5/20/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Jesse Chávez
|Logan Gilbert
|5/21/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|George Kirby
|5/22/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Dustin May
|5/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Julio Urías
|5/24/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/25/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Aaron Nola
