The Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners play on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET. Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ty France have been on a tear as of late for their respective squads.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank second-best in MLB play with 75 total home runs.

Atlanta is second in baseball with a .466 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.258).

Atlanta is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.3 runs per game (234 total).

The Braves rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .337.

The Braves' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 16th in MLB.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in the majors.

Atlanta has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.54).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.264).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Jesse Chavez starts for the first time this season for the Braves.

The 39-year-old righty has appeared in relief 21 times this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Blue Jays L 6-5 Away Collin McHugh Yusei Kikuchi 5/15/2023 Rangers W 12-0 Away Charlie Morton Cody Bradford 5/16/2023 Rangers L 7-4 Away Jared Shuster Dane Dunning 5/17/2023 Rangers W 6-5 Away Spencer Strider Nathan Eovaldi 5/19/2023 Mariners W 6-2 Home Bryce Elder Bryce Miller 5/20/2023 Mariners - Home Jesse Chávez Logan Gilbert 5/21/2023 Mariners - Home Jared Shuster George Kirby 5/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Charlie Morton Dustin May 5/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Spencer Strider Julio Urías 5/24/2023 Dodgers - Home Bryce Elder Tony Gonsolin 5/25/2023 Phillies - Home Charlie Morton Aaron Nola

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.