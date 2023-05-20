Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves will take on Ty France and the Seattle Mariners at Truist Park in the second of a three-game series, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Braves vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are second in MLB action with 75 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.

Atlanta ranks second in MLB, slugging .466.

The Braves are eighth in MLB with a .258 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 5 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.3 runs per game (234 total runs).

The Braves rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .337.

The Braves strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 16 mark in baseball.

Atlanta's pitching staff is third in the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta's 3.54 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average MLB's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.264).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Jesse Chavez makes his first start of the season for the Braves.

The 39-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 21 appearances so far.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Blue Jays L 6-5 Away Collin McHugh Yusei Kikuchi 5/15/2023 Rangers W 12-0 Away Charlie Morton Cody Bradford 5/16/2023 Rangers L 7-4 Away Jared Shuster Dane Dunning 5/17/2023 Rangers W 6-5 Away Spencer Strider Nathan Eovaldi 5/19/2023 Mariners W 6-2 Home Bryce Elder Bryce Miller 5/20/2023 Mariners - Home Jesse Chávez Logan Gilbert 5/21/2023 Mariners - Home Jared Shuster George Kirby 5/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Charlie Morton Dustin May 5/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Spencer Strider Julio Urías 5/24/2023 Dodgers - Home Bryce Elder Tony Gonsolin 5/25/2023 Phillies - Home Charlie Morton Aaron Nola

