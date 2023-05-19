The Seattle Mariners will look to Ty France for continued offensive production when they square off against Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves on Friday, in the first game of a three-game series at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank second in baseball with 74 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.

Atlanta is second in MLB, slugging .466.

The Braves' .257 batting average is 10th-best in the majors.

Atlanta has the No. 6 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.3 runs per game (228 total runs).

The Braves rank fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .337.

The Braves strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 17 mark in MLB.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in MLB.

Atlanta has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.270).

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners' 45 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.

Seattle is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .377 this season.

The Mariners rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .227.

Seattle has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 191 (4.4 per game).

The Mariners have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

The Mariners rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.7) among MLB offenses.

Seattle averages the 11th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.58 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.188 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Bryce Elder (3-0) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.94 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Elder is looking to secure his fifth quality start of the season in this outing.

Elder will look to build on a nine-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per appearance).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will hand the ball to Bryce Miller (2-0) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Miller has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Bryce Elder José Berríos 5/14/2023 Blue Jays L 6-5 Away Collin McHugh Yusei Kikuchi 5/15/2023 Rangers W 12-0 Away Charlie Morton Cody Bradford 5/16/2023 Rangers L 7-4 Away Jared Shuster Dane Dunning 5/17/2023 Rangers W 6-5 Away Spencer Strider Nathan Eovaldi 5/19/2023 Mariners - Home Bryce Elder Bryce Miller 5/20/2023 Mariners - Home Charlie Morton Logan Gilbert 5/21/2023 Mariners - Home Jared Shuster George Kirby 5/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Charlie Morton Dustin May 5/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Spencer Strider Julio Urías 5/24/2023 Dodgers - Home Bryce Elder Tony Gonsolin

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Tigers W 5-0 Away Bryce Miller Alex Faedo 5/14/2023 Tigers L 5-3 Away Logan Gilbert Joey Wentz 5/15/2023 Red Sox W 10-1 Away George Kirby Tanner Houck 5/16/2023 Red Sox L 9-4 Away Luis Castillo Nick Pivetta 5/17/2023 Red Sox L 12-3 Away Marco Gonzales Brayan Bello 5/19/2023 Braves - Away Bryce Miller Bryce Elder 5/20/2023 Braves - Away Logan Gilbert Charlie Morton 5/21/2023 Braves - Away George Kirby Jared Shuster 5/22/2023 Athletics - Home Luis Castillo Drew Rucinski 5/23/2023 Athletics - Home Marco Gonzales Luis Medina 5/24/2023 Athletics - Home Bryce Miller Ken Waldichuk

