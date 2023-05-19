How to Watch the Braves vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners will look to Ty France for continued offensive production when they square off against Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves on Friday, in the first game of a three-game series at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank second in baseball with 74 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.
- Atlanta is second in MLB, slugging .466.
- The Braves' .257 batting average is 10th-best in the majors.
- Atlanta has the No. 6 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.3 runs per game (228 total runs).
- The Braves rank fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .337.
- The Braves strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 17 mark in MLB.
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- Atlanta has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.270).
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners' 45 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.
- Seattle is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .377 this season.
- The Mariners rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .227.
- Seattle has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 191 (4.4 per game).
- The Mariners have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).
- The Mariners rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.7) among MLB offenses.
- Seattle averages the 11th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.
- Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.58 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.
- The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.188 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves are sending Bryce Elder (3-0) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.94 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Elder is looking to secure his fifth quality start of the season in this outing.
- Elder will look to build on a nine-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per appearance).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners will hand the ball to Bryce Miller (2-0) for his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.
- He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
- Miller has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|José Berríos
|5/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-5
|Away
|Collin McHugh
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/15/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-0
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Cody Bradford
|5/16/2023
|Rangers
|L 7-4
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Dane Dunning
|5/17/2023
|Rangers
|W 6-5
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/19/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Bryce Miller
|5/20/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Logan Gilbert
|5/21/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|George Kirby
|5/22/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Dustin May
|5/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Julio Urías
|5/24/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tony Gonsolin
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/13/2023
|Tigers
|W 5-0
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Alex Faedo
|5/14/2023
|Tigers
|L 5-3
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Joey Wentz
|5/15/2023
|Red Sox
|W 10-1
|Away
|George Kirby
|Tanner Houck
|5/16/2023
|Red Sox
|L 9-4
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Nick Pivetta
|5/17/2023
|Red Sox
|L 12-3
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Brayan Bello
|5/19/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Bryce Elder
|5/20/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Charlie Morton
|5/21/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Jared Shuster
|5/22/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Drew Rucinski
|5/23/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Luis Medina
|5/24/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Ken Waldichuk
