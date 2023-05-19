Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ty France are the hottest hitters on the Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners, who meet on Friday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank second-best in MLB action with 74 total home runs.

Atlanta is second in baseball, slugging .466.

The Braves have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.257).

Atlanta is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.3 runs per game (228 total).

The Braves' .337 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.

The Braves' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 17th in baseball.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).

The Braves average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.270).

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners have hit 45 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Seattle ranks 26th in the majors with a .377 team slugging percentage.

The Mariners have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Seattle ranks 15th in the majors with 191 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

The Mariners rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.

Seattle strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.

Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.58 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

The Mariners have a combined 1.188 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder gets the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.94 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Elder has recorded four quality starts this year.

Elder will aim to go five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Miller (2-0) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Miller has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Bryce Elder José Berríos 5/14/2023 Blue Jays L 6-5 Away Collin McHugh Yusei Kikuchi 5/15/2023 Rangers W 12-0 Away Charlie Morton Cody Bradford 5/16/2023 Rangers L 7-4 Away Jared Shuster Dane Dunning 5/17/2023 Rangers W 6-5 Away Spencer Strider Nathan Eovaldi 5/19/2023 Mariners - Home Bryce Elder Bryce Miller 5/20/2023 Mariners - Home Charlie Morton Logan Gilbert 5/21/2023 Mariners - Home Jared Shuster George Kirby 5/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Jared Shuster Dustin May 5/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Spencer Strider Julio Urías 5/24/2023 Dodgers - Home Bryce Elder Tony Gonsolin

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Tigers W 5-0 Away Bryce Miller Alex Faedo 5/14/2023 Tigers L 5-3 Away Logan Gilbert Joey Wentz 5/15/2023 Red Sox W 10-1 Away George Kirby Tanner Houck 5/16/2023 Red Sox L 9-4 Away Luis Castillo Nick Pivetta 5/17/2023 Red Sox L 12-3 Away Marco Gonzales Brayan Bello 5/19/2023 Braves - Away Bryce Miller Bryce Elder 5/20/2023 Braves - Away Logan Gilbert Charlie Morton 5/21/2023 Braves - Away George Kirby Jared Shuster 5/22/2023 Athletics - Home Luis Castillo Drew Rucinski 5/23/2023 Athletics - Home Marco Gonzales Luis Medina 5/24/2023 Athletics - Home Bryce Miller Ken Waldichuk

