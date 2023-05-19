How to Watch the Braves vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ty France are the hottest hitters on the Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners, who meet on Friday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank second-best in MLB action with 74 total home runs.
- Atlanta is second in baseball, slugging .466.
- The Braves have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.257).
- Atlanta is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.3 runs per game (228 total).
- The Braves' .337 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.
- The Braves' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 17th in baseball.
- Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
- The Braves average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.270).
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners have hit 45 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
- Seattle ranks 26th in the majors with a .377 team slugging percentage.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- Seattle ranks 15th in the majors with 191 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).
- The Mariners rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.
- Seattle strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.
- Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.58 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.
- The Mariners have a combined 1.188 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryce Elder gets the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.94 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Elder has recorded four quality starts this year.
- Elder will aim to go five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryce Miller (2-0) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.
- He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
- Miller has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|José Berríos
|5/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-5
|Away
|Collin McHugh
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/15/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-0
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Cody Bradford
|5/16/2023
|Rangers
|L 7-4
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Dane Dunning
|5/17/2023
|Rangers
|W 6-5
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/19/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Bryce Miller
|5/20/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Logan Gilbert
|5/21/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|George Kirby
|5/22/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Dustin May
|5/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Julio Urías
|5/24/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tony Gonsolin
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/13/2023
|Tigers
|W 5-0
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Alex Faedo
|5/14/2023
|Tigers
|L 5-3
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Joey Wentz
|5/15/2023
|Red Sox
|W 10-1
|Away
|George Kirby
|Tanner Houck
|5/16/2023
|Red Sox
|L 9-4
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Nick Pivetta
|5/17/2023
|Red Sox
|L 12-3
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Brayan Bello
|5/19/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Bryce Elder
|5/20/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Charlie Morton
|5/21/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Jared Shuster
|5/22/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Drew Rucinski
|5/23/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Luis Medina
|5/24/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Ken Waldichuk
