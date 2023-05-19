How to Watch the Blue Jays vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Baltimore Orioles and Adley Rutschman take the field against Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at Rogers Centre.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Blue Jays vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Blue Jays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Blue Jays average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in baseball with 47 total home runs.
- Toronto ranks 15th in MLB, slugging .406.
- The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.256).
- Toronto has the No. 13 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.6 runs per game (204 total runs).
- The Blue Jays rank 10th in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.
- Blue Jays batters strike out eight times per game, the seventh-lowest average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Toronto has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- Toronto has the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.264).
Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Orioles' 53 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 139 extra-base hits, Baltimore ranks ninth in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage this season.
- The Orioles' .252 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.
- Baltimore is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 220 total runs this season.
- The Orioles have an OBP of .330 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Orioles are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking eighth with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.
- Baltimore has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.
- Baltimore has pitched to a 4.14 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.
- Orioles pitchers have a 1.304 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.
Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Yusei Kikuchi gets the start for the Blue Jays, his ninth of the season. He is 5-0 with a 3.89 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Kikuchi heads into this outing with three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Kikuchi enters this matchup with five outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kyle Gibson (4-3) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- He has earned a quality start four times in nine starts this season.
- Gibson has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
Blue Jays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Blue Jays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/14/2023
|Braves
|W 6-5
|Home
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Collin McHugh
|5/15/2023
|Yankees
|L 7-4
|Home
|Alek Manoah
|Jimmy Cordero
|5/16/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-3
|Home
|Kevin Gausman
|Domingo Germán
|5/17/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-0
|Home
|Chris Bassitt
|Gerrit Cole
|5/18/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-2
|Home
|José Berríos
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|5/19/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Kyle Gibson
|5/20/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Alek Manoah
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5/21/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Kevin Gausman
|Dean Kremer
|5/22/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Chris Bassitt
|Josh Fleming
|5/23/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|José Berríos
|Taj Bradley
|5/24/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Shane McClanahan
Orioles Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Orioles Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/14/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-0
|Home
|Kyle Gibson
|Mitch Keller
|5/15/2023
|Angels
|L 9-5
|Home
|Grayson Rodriguez
|-
|5/16/2023
|Angels
|W 7-3
|Home
|Dean Kremer
|Chase Silseth
|5/17/2023
|Angels
|W 3-1
|Home
|Kyle Bradish
|Griffin Canning
|5/18/2023
|Angels
|L 6-5
|Home
|Tyler Wells
|Tyler Anderson
|5/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/20/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Alek Manoah
|5/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Dean Kremer
|Kevin Gausman
|5/23/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Kyle Bradish
|Gerrit Cole
|5/24/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Tyler Wells
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|5/25/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Clarke Schmidt
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.