The Atlanta Braves (26-16) will look for another strong showing from a slugger on a roll against the Texas Rangers (26-16) on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field. Ronald Acuna Jr. is riding a three-game homer streak.

The Braves will call on Spencer Strider (4-1) against the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi (5-2).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Rangers vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (4-1, 2.70 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (5-2, 2.70 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his ninth of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.70 ERA and 56 strikeouts over 53 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Friday, the righty threw 8 2/3 scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering three hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.70, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .231 batting average against him.

Eovaldi is aiming to register his sixth quality start in a row in this game.

Eovaldi will try to build on a nine-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.6 frames per appearance).

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

The Braves will send Strider (4-1) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 24-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with a 2.70 ERA and 15.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .169.

He has earned a quality start four times in eight starts this season.

Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

The 24-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (2.70), seventh in WHIP (.921), and first in K/9 (15.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.