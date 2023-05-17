How to Watch the Rangers vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves take the field against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, at 8:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Discover More About This Game
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers' 55 home runs rank ninth in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 141 extra-base hits, Texas ranks fifth in MLB with a .442 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rangers' .266 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
- Texas is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking second with 261 total runs this season.
- The Rangers have an OBP of .337 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Rangers rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.
- Texas strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.
- Texas has the seventh-best ERA (3.82) in the majors this season.
- The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.180 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (5-2) for his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed three hits in 8 2/3 scoreless innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Friday.
- He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.
- Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/12/2023
|Athletics
|L 9-7
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/13/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-0
|Away
|Jon Gray
|James Kaprielian
|5/14/2023
|Athletics
|W 11-3
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|JP Sears
|5/15/2023
|Braves
|L 12-0
|Home
|Cody Bradford
|Charlie Morton
|5/16/2023
|Braves
|W 7-4
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Jared Shuster
|5/17/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Spencer Strider
|5/19/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Ryan Feltner
|5/20/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Kyle Freeland
|5/21/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Connor Seabold
|5/22/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Luis Ortiz
|5/23/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Rich Hill
