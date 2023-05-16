How to Watch the Rangers vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 16
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will try to get to Jared Shuster when he takes the mound for the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rangers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Braves Player Props
|Rangers vs Braves Odds
|Rangers vs Braves Prediction
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB play with 53 total home runs.
- Texas is fifth in baseball, slugging .440.
- The Rangers' .265 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.
- Texas has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 6.2 runs per game (254 total runs).
- The Rangers rank fifth in MLB with a .336 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers' 9.3 strikeouts per game rank 25th in MLB.
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- Texas has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.187).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dane Dunning (3-0) pitches for the Rangers to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Dunning is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.1 frames per appearance on the mound.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/11/2023
|Athletics
|W 4-0
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Luis Medina
|5/12/2023
|Athletics
|L 9-7
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/13/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-0
|Away
|Jon Gray
|James Kaprielian
|5/14/2023
|Athletics
|W 11-3
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|JP Sears
|5/15/2023
|Braves
|L 12-0
|Home
|Cody Bradford
|Charlie Morton
|5/16/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Jared Shuster
|5/17/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Spencer Strider
|5/19/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Ryan Feltner
|5/20/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Kyle Freeland
|5/21/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Connor Seabold
|5/22/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.