The Atlanta Braves versus the Texas Rangers is a game to catch on a Tuesday MLB schedule that includes a lot of exciting contests.

There is live coverage available for all the action in the MLB today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Baltimore Orioles (26-15) face the Los Angeles Angels (22-20)

The Angels hope to get a road victory at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.267 AVG, 6 HR, 32 RBI)

Cedric Mullins (.267 AVG, 6 HR, 32 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.303 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)

BAL Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -135 +116 9.5

The Miami Marlins (20-21) play the Washington Nationals (18-23)

The Nationals will hit the field at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.382 AVG, 1 HR, 14 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.382 AVG, 1 HR, 14 RBI) WSH Key Player: Luis Garcia (.270 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)

MIA Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -163 +139 7.5

The Detroit Tigers (18-21) play the Pittsburgh Pirates (22-19)

The Pirates will take to the field at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Javier Báez (.254 AVG, 3 HR, 18 RBI)

Javier Báez (.254 AVG, 3 HR, 18 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.293 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)

DET Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -124 +106 9

The Toronto Blue Jays (24-17) play host to the New York Yankees (24-19)

The Yankees will look to pick up a road win at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.324 AVG, 8 HR, 27 RBI)

Bo Bichette (.324 AVG, 8 HR, 27 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.250 AVG, 6 HR, 19 RBI)

TOR Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -182 +154 8.5

The Boston Red Sox (22-20) face the Seattle Mariners (21-20)

The Mariners hope to get a road victory at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.261 AVG, 11 HR, 38 RBI)

Rafael Devers (.261 AVG, 11 HR, 38 RBI) SEA Key Player: Ty France (.277 AVG, 2 HR, 20 RBI)

SEA Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -162 +140 10

The New York Mets (20-22) take on the Tampa Bay Rays (31-11)

The Rays will look to pick up a road win at Citi Field versus the Mets on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.232 AVG, 13 HR, 31 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.232 AVG, 13 HR, 31 RBI) TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.321 AVG, 10 HR, 24 RBI)

NYM Moneyline TB Moneyline Total -157 +135 8.5

The St. Louis Cardinals (17-25) play the Milwaukee Brewers (23-18)

The Brewers will hit the field at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.319 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI)

Paul Goldschmidt (.319 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.258 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI)

STL Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -183 +156 8

The Texas Rangers (25-16) play host to the Atlanta Braves (26-15)

The Braves hope to get a road victory at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.297 AVG, 7 HR, 34 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.297 AVG, 7 HR, 34 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.344 AVG, 9 HR, 25 RBI)

ATL Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -112 -107 9.5

The Houston Astros (22-19) host the Chicago Cubs (19-22)

The Cubs hope to get a road victory at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.291 AVG, 9 HR, 37 RBI)

Yordan Alvarez (.291 AVG, 9 HR, 37 RBI) CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.271 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)

HOU Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -168 +144 7.5

The Chicago White Sox (14-28) play host to the Cleveland Guardians (19-21)

The Guardians will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.275 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI)

Luis Robert (.275 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.285 AVG, 4 HR, 22 RBI)

CLE Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -121 +102 8.5

The Colorado Rockies (18-24) play the Cincinnati Reds (18-23)

The Reds will look to pick up a road win at Coors Field against the Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.279 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)

Charlie Blackmon (.279 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI) CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.298 AVG, 3 HR, 18 RBI)

COL Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -129 +110 12.5

The Oakland Athletics (9-34) play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks (24-18)

The Diamondbacks will hit the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.298 AVG, 11 HR, 29 RBI)

Brent Rooker (.298 AVG, 11 HR, 29 RBI) ARI Key Player: Christian Walker (.264 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)

ARI Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -153 +132 9

The San Diego Padres (20-22) face the Kansas City Royals (12-31)

The Royals will take to the field at PETCO Park against the Padres on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.252 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)

Juan Soto (.252 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI) KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.269 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI)

SD Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -200 +168 8.5

The San Francisco Giants (18-23) play host to the Philadelphia Phillies (20-21)

The Phillies will look to pick up a road win at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.310 AVG, 6 HR, 14 RBI)

Thairo Estrada (.310 AVG, 6 HR, 14 RBI) PHI Key Player: Alec Bohm (.278 AVG, 5 HR, 31 RBI)

PHI Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -118 -101 7.5

The Los Angeles Dodgers (27-15) take on the Minnesota Twins (23-19)

The Twins will hit the field at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.311 AVG, 7 HR, 21 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.311 AVG, 7 HR, 21 RBI) MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.227 AVG, 8 HR, 20 RBI)

LAD Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -202 +170 8

