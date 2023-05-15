A couple of hot hitters, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Marcus Semien, will try to keep it going when the Atlanta Braves face the Texas Rangers on Monday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers have hit 53 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Texas ranks fourth in the majors with a .444 team slugging percentage.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .265 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

Texas has scored the second-most runs in baseball this season with 254.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .338 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Rangers rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Texas strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.

Texas has pitched to a 3.61 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.172 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Cody Bradford has been named the starter for the Rangers and will make his first start this season.

The left-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 25.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 Mariners W 4-3 Away Dane Dunning Luis Castillo 5/11/2023 Athletics W 4-0 Away Nathan Eovaldi Luis Medina 5/12/2023 Athletics L 9-7 Away Martín Pérez Ken Waldichuk 5/13/2023 Athletics W 5-0 Away Jon Gray James Kaprielian 5/14/2023 Athletics W 11-3 Away Andrew Heaney JP Sears 5/15/2023 Braves - Home Cody Bradford Charlie Morton 5/16/2023 Braves - Home Dane Dunning - 5/17/2023 Braves - Home Nathan Eovaldi Spencer Strider 5/19/2023 Rockies - Home Martín Pérez Ryan Feltner 5/20/2023 Rockies - Home Jon Gray Kyle Freeland 5/21/2023 Rockies - Home Andrew Heaney Connor Seabold

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.