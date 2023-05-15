Monday's contest between the Texas Rangers (25-15) and the Atlanta Braves (25-15) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:05 PM on May 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (4-3) to the mound, while Cody Bradford will answer the bell for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rangers vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 6, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Braves

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

  • In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-2.
  • In its previous 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
  • The Rangers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.
  • The Rangers have been underdogs in 16 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (62.5%) in those contests.
  • This season, Texas has been victorious five times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • The offense for Texas is No. 2 in baseball, scoring 6.4 runs per game (254 total runs).
  • The Rangers have pitched to a 3.61 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 10 @ Mariners W 4-3 Dane Dunning vs Luis Castillo
May 11 @ Athletics W 4-0 Nathan Eovaldi vs Luis Medina
May 12 @ Athletics L 9-7 Martín Pérez vs Ken Waldichuk
May 13 @ Athletics W 5-0 Jon Gray vs James Kaprielian
May 14 @ Athletics W 11-3 Andrew Heaney vs JP Sears
May 15 Braves - Cody Bradford vs Charlie Morton
May 16 Braves - Dane Dunning vs TBA
May 17 Braves - Nathan Eovaldi vs Spencer Strider
May 19 Rockies - Martín Pérez vs Ryan Feltner
May 20 Rockies - Jon Gray vs Kyle Freeland
May 21 Rockies - Andrew Heaney vs Connor Seabold

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.