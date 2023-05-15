The Atlanta Braves (25-15) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when visiting the Texas Rangers (25-15) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.

The Braves will call on Charlie Morton (4-3) against the Rangers and Dane Dunning (3-0).

Braves vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (4-3, 3.32 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (3-0, 1.72 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

Morton (4-3) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings against the Boston Red Sox.

The 39-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with an ERA of 3.32, a 2.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.402.

In seven starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Morton has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

Dunning (3-0) gets the start for the Rangers, his third of the season.

His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

In his 10 games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .182 against him. He has a 1.72 ERA and averages 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Dunning is looking to pick up his second quality start of the year in this matchup.

Dunning will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 3.1 frames per outing.

