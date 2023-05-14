Player prop betting options for Marcus Semien, Brent Rooker and others are available in the Texas Rangers-Oakland Athletics matchup at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, starting at 4:07 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Andrew Heaney Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Heaney Stats

The Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (2-3) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

He has three quality starts in seven chances this season.

Heaney has made five starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

Heaney Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mariners May. 9 6.2 4 4 3 7 2 vs. Diamondbacks May. 3 4.2 4 6 6 5 4 vs. Yankees Apr. 27 6.0 4 3 3 6 1 vs. Athletics Apr. 22 6.0 5 2 2 4 2 at Astros Apr. 16 5.0 2 0 0 4 3

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Semien Stats

Semien has nine doubles, seven home runs, 23 walks and 33 RBI (45 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .288/.376/.481 slash line so far this season.

Semien will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 13 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 2 at Athletics May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Athletics May. 11 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Mariners May. 10 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Mariners May. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has put up 35 hits with five doubles, nine home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .243/.309/.465 so far this year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 12 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0 at Athletics May. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 10 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 1 at Mariners May. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has put up 36 hits with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .316/.424/.667 so far this year.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers May. 13 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 12 2-for-5 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Rangers May. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Yankees May. 10 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Yankees May. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Ruiz Stats

Esteury Ruiz has recorded 44 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and six walks. He has driven in 20 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .277/.339/.371 so far this year.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers May. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers May. 12 3-for-5 2 1 4 6 0 vs. Rangers May. 11 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Yankees May. 10 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

