Rangers vs. Athletics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers face Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
The favored Rangers have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +120. A 9-run over/under is set in this matchup.
Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rangers vs. Athletics Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rangers
|-145
|+120
|9
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rangers Recent Betting Performance
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Rangers Betting Records & Stats
- The Rangers have won 60% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (12-8).
- Texas has gone 9-5 (winning 64.3% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 59.2%.
- Texas has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 38 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 22 of those games (22-14-2).
- The Rangers have had a spread set for just two outings this season, and covered in both.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rangers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|12-6
|12-9
|10-4
|14-11
|18-10
|6-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.