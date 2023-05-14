Player prop bet options for Bo Bichette, Ronald Acuna Jr. and others are listed when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Atlanta Braves at Rogers Centre on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

Braves vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 52 hits with 12 doubles, seven home runs, 23 walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a .342/.433/.559 slash line so far this season.

Acuna hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 2 at Blue Jays May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox May. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Red Sox May. 9 2-for-4 3 0 0 3 0 vs. Orioles May. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Sean Murphy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Murphy Stats

Sean Murphy has nine doubles, nine home runs, 21 walks and 32 RBI (32 total hits).

He has a slash line of .269/.404/.571 so far this year.

Murphy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Blue Jays May. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 9 3-for-4 1 0 4 4 vs. Orioles May. 7 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Yusei Kikuchi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Kikuchi Stats

The Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (5-0) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Kikuchi has five starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

Kikuchi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates May. 7 6.1 4 0 0 3 2 at Red Sox May. 2 4.1 9 5 5 2 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 26 5.2 4 0 0 8 1 at Yankees Apr. 21 6.0 4 1 1 3 2 vs. Rays Apr. 15 6.0 4 1 1 9 1

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 54 hits with nine doubles, eight home runs, nine walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .325/.364/.524 slash line on the season.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 13 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Braves May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies May. 9 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Pirates May. 7 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 45 hits with 10 doubles, seven home runs, 16 walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .313/.392/.528 slash line so far this season.

Guerrero takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with three doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 13 1-for-2 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Braves May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies May. 9 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

