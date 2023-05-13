Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Blue Jays on May 13, 2023
Bookmakers have set player props for Bo Bichette, Ronald Acuna Jr. and others when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Atlanta Braves at Rogers Centre on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Braves vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SN1
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 12 doubles, seven home runs, 22 walks and 22 RBI (51 total hits). He has swiped 15 bases.
- He has a slash line of .345/.434/.568 on the year.
- Acuna hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 9
|2-for-4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 7
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Sean Murphy Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Murphy Stats
- Sean Murphy has nine doubles, nine home runs, 21 walks and 32 RBI (32 total hits).
- He's slashing .278/.415/.591 so far this year.
Murphy Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Blue Jays
|May. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 9
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|4
|4
|vs. Orioles
|May. 7
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Sean Murphy or other Braves players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
José Berríos Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Berrios Stats
- The Blue Jays' Jose Berrios (3-3) will make his eighth start of the season.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Berrios has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 28-year-old's 4.91 ERA ranks 61st, 1.240 WHIP ranks 44th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 31st.
Berrios Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Pirates
|May. 6
|6.1
|5
|2
|2
|7
|1
|at Red Sox
|May. 1
|5.1
|11
|5
|5
|4
|2
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 25
|7.0
|4
|0
|0
|9
|1
|at Astros
|Apr. 19
|7.0
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 14
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|6
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Bryce Elder's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Bichette Stats
- Bichette has 52 hits with nine doubles, eight home runs, nine walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .321/.360/.525 slash line so far this year.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|May. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 7
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Guerrero Stats
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has nine doubles, seven home runs, 15 walks and 21 RBI (44 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He's slashed .310/.389/.521 on the season.
- Guerrero has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 9
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
Bet on player props for Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or other Blue Jays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.