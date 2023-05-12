On Friday, May 12 at 9:40 PM ET, the Texas Rangers (23-14) visit the Oakland Athletics (8-31) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Martin Perez will get the call for the Rangers, while Ken Waldichuk will take the mound for the Athletics.

The Rangers are -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Athletics (+145). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Rangers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (4-1, 3.86 ERA) vs Waldichuk - OAK (1-2, 7.25 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Rangers and Athletics game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rangers (-175), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Rangers win, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.71 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Marcus Semien get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 11, or 61.1%, of the 18 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have a record of 7-1 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (87.5% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

Over the last 10 games, the Rangers have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just twice, and they split those games.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have been underdogs in 37 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (21.6%) in those contests.

This year, the Athletics have won five of 23 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 3-6.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +300 - 2nd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.