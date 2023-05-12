How to Watch the NBA on Friday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today's NBA Playoff slate has two exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the New York Knicks taking on the Miami Heat.
Today's NBA Games
The Miami Heat play host to the New York Knicks
The Knicks go on the road to face the Heat on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- MIA Record: 44-38
- NY Record: 47-35
- MIA Stats: 109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second)
- NY Stats: 116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG)
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (25.1 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 4.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIA -6
- MIA Odds to Win: -249
- NY Odds to Win: +203
- Total: 207.5 points
The Los Angeles Lakers play host to the Golden State Warriors
The Warriors look to pull off a road win at the Lakers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- LAL Record: 43-39
- GS Record: 44-38
- LAL Stats: 117.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (20th)
- GS Stats: 118.9 PPG (second in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (21st)
Players to Watch
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG)
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAL -3
- LAL Odds to Win: -149
- GS Odds to Win: +128
- Total: 220 points
