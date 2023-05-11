The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (hitting .262 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Zach Neal and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Mariners.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Zach Neal

Zach Neal TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman has three doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .233.

In 19 of 29 games this season (65.5%) Grossman has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (13.8%).

He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In nine games this year (31.0%), Grossman has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (13.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 44.8% of his games this season (13 of 29), he has scored, and in four of those games (13.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .294 AVG .173 .367 OBP .228 .529 SLG .173 6 XBH 0 3 HR 0 12 RBI 4 15/7 K/BB 16/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 13 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings