On Thursday, Jonah Heim (hitting .375 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Neal. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Zach Neal
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

  • Heim leads Texas in OBP (.382) and total hits (35) this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 11th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
  • Heim is batting .400 during his last games and is on a nine-game hitting streak.
  • Heim has picked up a hit in 74.2% of his 31 games this season, with more than one hit in 35.5% of them.
  • In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (19.4%, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish).
  • Heim has driven home a run in 15 games this season (48.4%), including more than one RBI in 25.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
  • He has scored in 41.9% of his games this season (13 of 31), with two or more runs eight times (25.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 16
.283 AVG .345
.345 OBP .415
.660 SLG .448
10 XBH 4
5 HR 1
17 RBI 11
14/4 K/BB 9/7
0 SB 1
Home Away
15 GP 16
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (81.3%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (43.8%)
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%)
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (7.43).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow 67 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (most in baseball).
  • Neal will make his first start of the season for the Athletics.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 34-year-old right-hander.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.