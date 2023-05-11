Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Thursday, Jonah Heim (hitting .375 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Neal. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Zach Neal
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim leads Texas in OBP (.382) and total hits (35) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 11th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- Heim is batting .400 during his last games and is on a nine-game hitting streak.
- Heim has picked up a hit in 74.2% of his 31 games this season, with more than one hit in 35.5% of them.
- In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (19.4%, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Heim has driven home a run in 15 games this season (48.4%), including more than one RBI in 25.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 41.9% of his games this season (13 of 31), with two or more runs eight times (25.8%).
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.283
|AVG
|.345
|.345
|OBP
|.415
|.660
|SLG
|.448
|10
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|11
|14/4
|K/BB
|9/7
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (81.3%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (43.8%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (31.3%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (37.5%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (7.43).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 67 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (most in baseball).
- Neal will make his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 34-year-old right-hander.
