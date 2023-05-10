The Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Wednesday (tip at 10:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis and others in this outing.

Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-125) 5.5 (-115) 6.5 (-128) 4.5 (-149)

Curry's 29.4 points per game average is 1.1 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

Curry has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (6.1) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).

Curry's year-long assist average -- 6.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Curry has averaged 4.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Klay Thompson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (-115) 4.5 (+110) 1.5 (-200) 4.5 (+100)

Klay Thompson is averaging 21.9 points in the 2022-23 season, 0.6 lower than Wednesday's over/under.

Thompson averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).

Thompson averages 2.4 assists, 0.9 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Thompson has connected on 4.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (4.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-110) 14.5 (+105) 2.5 (-139) 0.5 (+250)

The 24.5-point over/under for Davis on Wednesday is 1.4 lower than his season scoring average.

Davis averages 2.0 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 14.5).

Davis averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Davis averages 0.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-111) 9.5 (+115) 5.5 (-125) 2.5 (+115)

The 25.5 points prop bet set for LeBron James on Wednesday is 3.4 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (28.9).

James' per-game rebound average -- 8.3 -- is 1.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (9.5).

James has averaged 6.8 assists per game this year, 1.3 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (5.5).

James' 2.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

