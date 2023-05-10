Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Robbie Grossman (.268 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is hitting .235 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Grossman has gotten at least one hit in 64.3% of his games this year (18 of 28), with multiple hits four times (14.3%).
- Looking at the 28 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (10.7%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Grossman has driven in a run in nine games this season (32.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this season (42.9%), including four games with multiple runs (14.3%).
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.38 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.7 per game).
- Castillo (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.38 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 30-year-old's 2.38 ERA ranks 10th, .912 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
