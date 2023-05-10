Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Mariners on May 10, 2023
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners host the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Marcus Semien and others in this matchup.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Semien Stats
- Semien has nine doubles, five home runs, 21 walks and 28 RBI (40 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a .286/.377/.457 slash line on the season.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|May. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Angels
|May. 7
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Angels
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|at Angels
|May. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 32 hits with five doubles, nine home runs, 15 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .246/.318/.492 on the year.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|May. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|May. 7
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|7
|1
|at Angels
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Angels
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Luis Castillo Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Castillo Stats
- Luis Castillo (2-0) will take the mound for the Mariners, his eighth start of the season.
- He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- Castillo has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
- The 30-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.38), fifth in WHIP (.912), and 28th in K/9 (9.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Castillo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Astros
|May. 5
|7.0
|5
|4
|4
|5
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 28
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|4
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 22
|5.0
|7
|3
|3
|8
|2
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 16
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 10
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Dane Dunning's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.