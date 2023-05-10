How to Watch the Rangers vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jarred Kelenic and Marcus Semien will be among the star attractions when the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.
Rangers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 3:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers' 46 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.
- Texas ranks sixth in the majors with a .439 team slugging percentage.
- The Rangers rank sixth in MLB with a .263 team batting average.
- Texas is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking second with 223 total runs this season.
- The Rangers have an OBP of .338 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Rangers rank 18th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.
- Texas has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.
- Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.73 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.
- The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.181 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dane Dunning will get the start for the Rangers, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, throwing five innings without allowing a run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/5/2023
|Angels
|L 5-4
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Tyler Anderson
|5/6/2023
|Angels
|W 10-1
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Reid Detmers
|5/7/2023
|Angels
|W 16-8
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|José Suarez
|5/8/2023
|Mariners
|W 2-1
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Logan Gilbert
|5/9/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-0
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|George Kirby
|5/10/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Luis Castillo
|5/11/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/12/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Mason Miller
|5/13/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|JP Sears
|5/14/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Drew Rucinski
|5/15/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Charlie Morton
