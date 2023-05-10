Rangers vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (21-14) and the Seattle Mariners (18-18) at T-Mobile Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Rangers coming out on top. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET on May 10.
The Mariners will look to Luis Castillo (2-0) versus the Rangers and Dane Dunning (2-0).
Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Rangers vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 4, Mariners 3.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Rangers Player Props
|Mariners vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
Rangers Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 5-2.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Texas and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.
- The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (60%) in those games.
- Texas has played as an underdog of +155 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Texas is No. 2 in the majors, scoring 6.4 runs per game (223 total runs).
- The Rangers have the ninth-best ERA (3.73) in the majors this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 5
|@ Angels
|L 5-4
|Dane Dunning vs Tyler Anderson
|May 6
|@ Angels
|W 10-1
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Reid Detmers
|May 7
|@ Angels
|W 16-8
|Martín Pérez vs José Suarez
|May 8
|@ Mariners
|W 2-1
|Jon Gray vs Logan Gilbert
|May 9
|@ Mariners
|L 5-0
|Andrew Heaney vs George Kirby
|May 10
|@ Mariners
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Luis Castillo
|May 11
|@ Athletics
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 12
|@ Athletics
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Mason Miller
|May 13
|@ Athletics
|-
|Jon Gray vs JP Sears
|May 14
|@ Athletics
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Drew Rucinski
|May 15
|Braves
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Charlie Morton
